bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.2454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.
