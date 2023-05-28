Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the April 30th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Braskem by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 697,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

