British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 83.2% in May

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,821. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.