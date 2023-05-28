BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 97,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.