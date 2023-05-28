BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,501 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

