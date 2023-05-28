BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.10 and a 200-day moving average of $348.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

