BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Colliers International Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.