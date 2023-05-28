BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 247,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $171.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.