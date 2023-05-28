BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,336 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.38.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.23. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.