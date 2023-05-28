BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,700 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $125.56 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

