BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,646 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Bentley Systems worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of BSY opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

