BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,112 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

ABT stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

