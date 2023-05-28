BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,889 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $36.89 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

