BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 43,548 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,548 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.44.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

