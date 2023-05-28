BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.58% of Inter Parfums worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

