British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.33.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. 49,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $6.78.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.