Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

