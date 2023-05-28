Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.73 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $814.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.