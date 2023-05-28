Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $44.70

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

