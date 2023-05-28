Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) PT at $175.67

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VWAGY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Volkswagen stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

Volkswagen Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6392 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

