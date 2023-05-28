Brokers Set Expectations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,093.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron purchased 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

