Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BDIV)

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at C$17.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.85. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of C$16.69 and a 52 week high of C$19.34.

