Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$42.25 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$32.58 and a twelve month high of C$53.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

