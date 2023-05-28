Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in May

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Brunello Cucinelli Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

