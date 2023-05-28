BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $10.16 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,533,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $418.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.61 and its 200 day moving average is $412.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

