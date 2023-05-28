BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $11.90 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 791,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,173,000 after buying an additional 115,948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,876,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

