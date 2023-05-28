BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $16.20 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

