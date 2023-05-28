BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $28.76 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

