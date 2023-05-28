BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 260,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 44,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,356 shares of company stock worth $8,542,009. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $215.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

