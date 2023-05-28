BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

PRU stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.