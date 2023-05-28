BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

COP stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

