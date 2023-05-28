BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,942,000 after purchasing an additional 293,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day moving average is $250.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

