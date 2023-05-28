Bubblefong (BBF) Trading Down 38.4% Over Last Week

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bubblefong has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $578,509.13 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,506,165 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

