Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Trading Up 1.8 %

BKE stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

