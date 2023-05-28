BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFIIW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,707. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

