Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.90% of Business First Bancshares worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.84. 27,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $85,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,107.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $85,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,107.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,461 shares of company stock valued at $354,885. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.