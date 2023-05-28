BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 78,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,187. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 222,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

