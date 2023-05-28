Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $228.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,854,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.