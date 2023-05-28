CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

