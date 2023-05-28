Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

CFWFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

