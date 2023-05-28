Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CXBMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 36,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

