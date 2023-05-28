Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $973.00 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.66–$0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.03. 1,384,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,754. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

