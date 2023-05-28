Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

