Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of CM opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after buying an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after buying an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $305,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

