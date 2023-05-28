Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.11 billion and approximately $183.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.98 or 0.06758501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,876,483,168 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

