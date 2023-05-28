Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,753,200 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 3,943,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.7 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,539. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

