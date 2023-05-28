Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. 234,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,832. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

