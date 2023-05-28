CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $24,370.50 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Brian Herb sold 2,321 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $24,370.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 262.07 and a beta of 0.75. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.