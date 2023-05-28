CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 94.9% in May

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $0.94.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.