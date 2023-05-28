CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 94.9% in May

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.