Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. Equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

